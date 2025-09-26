Left Menu

Kaziranga National Park Opens Bagori Range for Durga Puja Festivities

Kaziranga National Park inaugurated the Bagori Range to enhance Durga Puja celebrations. Notable dignitaries gathered for the opening, following a tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg. Plans to open additional ranges and launch elephant safaris were discussed amidst Zubeen Garg's untimely passing being investigated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:00 IST
Kaziranga National Park Opens Bagori Range for Durga Puja Festivities
A one-horned rhinoceros seen drinking water from a pond inside its enclosure (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bagori Range of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has been officially opened for tourists, enhancing this year's Durga Puja celebrations. The grand opening was attended by local MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Mrinal Saikia, and Dr Sonali Ghosh, the Field Director of the park, along with other notable officials.

Before the ceremonies commenced, a solemn tribute was paid to Assam's beloved singer Zubeen Garg, who recently passed away in Singapore. Assam's Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, earlier indicated plans to open the park's Kohora Range in mid-October, with elephant safaris set to follow on November 1, 2025.

Dr. Sonali Ghosh noted the successful opening of the Bagori Range due to cleared roads, with further plans to open additional areas soon. Expressing hope for increased tourist arrivals this season, MLA Mrinal Saikia also emphasized continued efforts to open other park ranges. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma has directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe Zubeen Garg's sudden death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

 Global
2
Yuvraj Sandhu Leads Indian Contingent at Mercuries Taiwan Masters

Yuvraj Sandhu Leads Indian Contingent at Mercuries Taiwan Masters

 Global
3
Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Subscription in the UK

Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Subscription in the UK

 Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gauge

Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gaug...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025