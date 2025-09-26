Kaziranga National Park Opens Bagori Range for Durga Puja Festivities

The Bagori Range of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has been officially opened for tourists, enhancing this year's Durga Puja celebrations. The grand opening was attended by local MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Mrinal Saikia, and Dr Sonali Ghosh, the Field Director of the park, along with other notable officials.

Before the ceremonies commenced, a solemn tribute was paid to Assam's beloved singer Zubeen Garg, who recently passed away in Singapore. Assam's Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, earlier indicated plans to open the park's Kohora Range in mid-October, with elephant safaris set to follow on November 1, 2025.

Dr. Sonali Ghosh noted the successful opening of the Bagori Range due to cleared roads, with further plans to open additional areas soon. Expressing hope for increased tourist arrivals this season, MLA Mrinal Saikia also emphasized continued efforts to open other park ranges. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma has directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe Zubeen Garg's sudden death.

