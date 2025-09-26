Belarus Proposes New Nuclear Deal to Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has put forward a proposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the construction of a new nuclear power station. The energy generated would be supplied to territories in Ukraine that have been annexed by Russia, according to Belarusian state media.

The dialogue took place during a meeting in Moscow, happening as part of the World Atomic Week, focusing on atomic energy collaborations and initiatives.

This proposal indicates potential deepening nuclear-related partnerships between Belarus and Russia, highlighting the strategic energy moves impacting the region.