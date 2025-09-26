Belarus Proposes New Nuclear Deal to Russia
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed constructing a new nuclear power station to supply energy to Russian-annexed areas in Ukraine. This proposal was made during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at World Atomic Week in Moscow, as reported by Belarusian state media.
The dialogue took place during a meeting in Moscow, happening as part of the World Atomic Week, focusing on atomic energy collaborations and initiatives.
The dialogue took place during a meeting in Moscow, happening as part of the World Atomic Week, focusing on atomic energy collaborations and initiatives.
This proposal indicates potential deepening nuclear-related partnerships between Belarus and Russia, highlighting the strategic energy moves impacting the region.
