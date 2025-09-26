Left Menu

Canadian GDP Rebounds as Mining and Manufacturing Spur July Growth

Canada's GDP grew by 0.2% in July after three months of contraction, driven by mining, manufacturing, and wholesale trade. Analysts are monitoring whether GDP can avoid a third-quarter contraction. Despite growth in goods-producing industries, services were weak and trade tariffs threatened economic stability.

Updated: 26-09-2025 18:03 IST
Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) saw a modest increase of 0.2% in July, ending a three-month decline. This resurgence was largely fueled by improvements in mining, manufacturing, and wholesale trade sectors, according to data released on Friday. The nation's economy faced a 1.6% annualized contraction in the second quarter, raising concerns about a potential third-quarter contraction.

Statistics Canada noted that while August might maintain the status quo without growth or contraction, the preliminary figures could still be revised. In July, goods-producing industries, which account for about a quarter of the GDP, experienced a 0.6% surge, led by significant growth in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction.

The service sector, contributing to three-quarters of the GDP, reported only a 0.1% increase. The economic outlook remains uncertain, however, as U.S. tariffs continue to strain key sectors, with potential ripple effects across the broader economy, according to the Bank of Canada.

