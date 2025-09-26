Left Menu

Godrej Agrovet's Rs 960 Crore Investment Boosts India's Agri-Food Sector

Godrej Agrovet Ltd has agreed to invest Rs 960 crore to build manufacturing, processing, and research facilities. The pact, aligned with India's agri-food ecosystem goals, was signed during World Food India 2025. The investment focuses on Oil Palm and Pet Food across various Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:21 IST
Godrej Agrovet's Rs 960 Crore Investment Boosts India's Agri-Food Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Agrovet Ltd has inked a significant agreement with the Food Processing Ministry, committing to invest Rs 960 crore in the establishment of manufacturing, processing, and research facilities.

This non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday, coinciding with the World Food India 2025 event, as part of the company's objective to elevate its food processing capabilities through strategic infrastructure and R&D development.

The investment, primarily targeting the Oil Palm and Pet Food sectors, will span across multiple states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Telangana, and Maharashtra, demonstrating a robust step towards enhancing India's agri-food ecosystem and rural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark Faces Drone Intrusions Under the NATO Radar

Denmark Faces Drone Intrusions Under the NATO Radar

 Global
2
House Oversight on TikTok Deal Sparks Political Dynamics

House Oversight on TikTok Deal Sparks Political Dynamics

 United States
3
India-Australia Pact Strengthens Food Safety

India-Australia Pact Strengthens Food Safety

 India
4
Arrest of Activist Sonam Wangchuk Sparks Outcry in Ladakh

Arrest of Activist Sonam Wangchuk Sparks Outcry in Ladakh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025