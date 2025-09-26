Godrej Agrovet's Rs 960 Crore Investment Boosts India's Agri-Food Sector
Godrej Agrovet Ltd has agreed to invest Rs 960 crore to build manufacturing, processing, and research facilities. The pact, aligned with India's agri-food ecosystem goals, was signed during World Food India 2025. The investment focuses on Oil Palm and Pet Food across various Indian states.
Godrej Agrovet Ltd has inked a significant agreement with the Food Processing Ministry, committing to invest Rs 960 crore in the establishment of manufacturing, processing, and research facilities.
This non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday, coinciding with the World Food India 2025 event, as part of the company's objective to elevate its food processing capabilities through strategic infrastructure and R&D development.
The investment, primarily targeting the Oil Palm and Pet Food sectors, will span across multiple states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Telangana, and Maharashtra, demonstrating a robust step towards enhancing India's agri-food ecosystem and rural development.
