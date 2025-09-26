Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Young Lives in Gujarat

In a heartbreaking event, three children, two of whom were siblings, tragically drowned in a water-filled pit near a factory in Morbi district, Gujarat, this Friday afternoon, authorities have reported.

According to an officer from Morbi taluka police station, the incident unfolded near Paneli Road when Kuldeep, aged 6, his 4-year-old sister Khushbu, and their 5-year-old friend Pratigya were playing close to the hazardous spot. The tragedy struck around 3 pm, sending shockwaves through the local community.

While emergency services made rapid efforts to save the young lives, the children were declared dead upon arrival at a nearby medical facility. Investigations are underway to understand the circumstances leading to this devastating loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)