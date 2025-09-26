Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Young Lives in Gujarat

In a tragic incident, three young children, including two siblings, drowned in a water-filled pit near a factory in Morbi district, Gujarat. Aged between 4 and 6, they were playing near the site when they accidentally fell into the water. Emergency services quickly responded but found the children deceased upon arrival at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morbi | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking event, three children, two of whom were siblings, tragically drowned in a water-filled pit near a factory in Morbi district, Gujarat, this Friday afternoon, authorities have reported.

According to an officer from Morbi taluka police station, the incident unfolded near Paneli Road when Kuldeep, aged 6, his 4-year-old sister Khushbu, and their 5-year-old friend Pratigya were playing close to the hazardous spot. The tragedy struck around 3 pm, sending shockwaves through the local community.

While emergency services made rapid efforts to save the young lives, the children were declared dead upon arrival at a nearby medical facility. Investigations are underway to understand the circumstances leading to this devastating loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

