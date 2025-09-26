India-Russia: Strengthening Agricultural Ties and Innovations
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev to enhance India-Russia agricultural cooperation. Key discussions focused on boosting agricultural trade, market access, and technical partnerships. Emphasizing Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, both nations seek sustainable growth through research, education, and innovation in agritech.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, convened with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev on Friday at New Delhi's Krishi Bhawan. The focal point of their discussions was to fortify and expand bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector.
The dialogue highlighted the enhancement of agricultural trade and the potential increase of India's agricultural exports to Russia. Emphasizing the trust and mutual understanding underpinning India-Russia relations, Minister Chouhan outlined India's agricultural priorities, including food security, farmer income enhancement, and ensuring access to nutritious food.
Chouhan reiterated India's commitment to the global philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, stressing international collaboration for farmer welfare and citizen food security. Patrushev conveyed Russia's eagerness to formalize deeper agricultural trade through a Memorandum of Understanding. The discussions also included market access, academic exchanges, and tech innovation.
