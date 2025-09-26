Left Menu

Legal Battle Over 'I Love Muhammad' Posters: A Fight for Freedoms

The Muslim Students Organisation of India and Raza Academy have filed a PIL in Delhi High Court against FIRs related to 'I Love Muhammad' posters. The petition claims these FIRs violate rights, misuse criminal law, and reflect communal bias, urging peaceful expression of religious devotion.

Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Muslim Students Organisation of India and Raza Academy have joined forces to challenge multiple FIRs in the Delhi High Court concerning expressions of devotion, such as 'I Love Muhammad' posters. The legal challenge claims these actions infringe on fundamental rights and carry communal undertones.

Filed under Article 226 of the Indian Constitution, the Public Interest Litigation highlights violations allegedly linked to peaceful religious celebrations. The petition criticizes the invocation of specific legal sections, arguing it represents an exploitation of the criminal justice system and procedural mishaps under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The legal proceedings raise important constitutional issues, questioning whether criminal law is discriminatorily applied to minority communities and whether police are circumventing statutory safeguards. The organisations have called for community restraint while reminding authorities that peaceful religious expression should not be criminalized.

