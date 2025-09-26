Uttarakhand Gears Up for Historic Mahakumbh Mela 2027

Uttarakhand Police authorities are meticulously gearing up for the Mahakumbh Mela 2027, as evidenced by a significant meeting on Friday at the Mela Bhawan. Led by Inspector General of Police Nilesh Anand Bharane, who oversees overall arrangements, the session aimed at finalizing critical security and management strategies, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The agenda covered deploying security personnel, managing traffic flow, controlling crowds, implementing CCTV surveillance, and responding to potential disasters. Past challenges were analyzed to bolster planning for the upcoming event. IG Bharane has characterized the 2027 Mahakumbh as 'historic and well-organized,' with robust strategies in place to manage the anticipated influx of devotees.

Haridwar police affirmed that, despite the expected arrival of millions, their arrangements would remain effective and under control. Earlier, on September 12, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan evaluated ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects in Haridwar. This includes the expansion of ghats, a multi-modal hub at Gauri parking on the Najibabad Highway, a ropeway to Chandi Devi Temple, and other initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)