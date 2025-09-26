Left Menu

Uttarakhand Gears Up for Historic Mahakumbh Mela 2027

Uttarakhand Police have commenced extensive preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2027. With a strategic focus on security, traffic, and crowd management, the meeting led by IG Nilesh Anand Bharane outlined specific responsibilities. Infrastructure projects are also underway to accommodate the expected influx of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:17 IST
Uttarakhand Gears Up for Historic Mahakumbh Mela 2027
Uttarakhand Police hold review meeting ahead of Mahakumbh Mela 2027. (Photo/X:@haridwarpolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Police authorities are meticulously gearing up for the Mahakumbh Mela 2027, as evidenced by a significant meeting on Friday at the Mela Bhawan. Led by Inspector General of Police Nilesh Anand Bharane, who oversees overall arrangements, the session aimed at finalizing critical security and management strategies, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The agenda covered deploying security personnel, managing traffic flow, controlling crowds, implementing CCTV surveillance, and responding to potential disasters. Past challenges were analyzed to bolster planning for the upcoming event. IG Bharane has characterized the 2027 Mahakumbh as 'historic and well-organized,' with robust strategies in place to manage the anticipated influx of devotees.

Haridwar police affirmed that, despite the expected arrival of millions, their arrangements would remain effective and under control. Earlier, on September 12, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan evaluated ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects in Haridwar. This includes the expansion of ghats, a multi-modal hub at Gauri parking on the Najibabad Highway, a ropeway to Chandi Devi Temple, and other initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Ignites: Vijayvargiya's Remark on Rahul Gandhi Stirs Political Drama

Controversy Ignites: Vijayvargiya's Remark on Rahul Gandhi Stirs Political D...

 India
2
Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

 Bangladesh
3
Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

 Italy
4
Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025