B Shivadhar Reddy Appointed as Telangana's New Director General of Police

B Shivadhar Reddy has been named the new Director General of Police in Telangana, succeeding Dr. Jitender. Reddy, a senior IPS officer with three decades of experience, has held numerous significant roles across the state and nation, including Deputy Commissioner of Police and Intelligence Chief for Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:30 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy hands over appointment orders to B Shivadhar Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
B Shivadhar Reddy has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) for Telangana. The official announcement was made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, confirming Reddy's new role effective immediately.

Reddy, a distinguished officer from the 1994 IPS batch, has vast experience across various high-profile assignments. He has served as Assistant Superintendent in Anakapalli and Narsipatnam, and later took on roles such as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad's South Zone.

Throughout his career, Reddy has engaged in peacekeeping with the United Nations Mission in Kosovo and, post the Telangana state formation, was appointed Chief of Intelligence. His expertise and leadership within the police force are expected to drive forward the state's law enforcement strategies effectively.

