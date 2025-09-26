Left Menu

SBI's Vision for Viksit Bharat: Strengthening Capital Markets by 2047

SBI Chairman CS Setty emphasizes the need for robust capital markets, innovation, and nurturing financial talent for India to become a developed nation by 2047. Speaking at the Stockbrokers' Business Meet 2025 in Mumbai, he reassures SBI's commitment to co-creating India's capital market future.

SBI Chairman CS Setty has articulated a visionary roadmap for India's economic development by 2047, focusing on robust capital markets, fostering innovation, and nurturing financial talent. Speaking at the Stockbrokers' Business Meet 2025, hosted by the State Bank of India in Mumbai, Setty emphasized these crucial elements in propelling India towards its goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

In his keynote address, Setty underscored the pivotal role of capital markets in the nation's economic journey. He asserted that a well-developed financial system is imperative for India's ambition to become a developed nation, and highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation in achieving this vision.

Setty reaffirmed SBI's dedication to this transformative journey, stating, "At SBI, we are not just providers of banking solutions. We are partners in co-creating the future of India's capital markets," indicating the bank's commitment to fostering financial growth and development alongside industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

