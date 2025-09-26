Towards a Safer Nation: Technology at the Forefront of Disaster Management

At the 21st Formation Day of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in New Delhi, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, underscored the pivotal role of technology in disaster risk reduction. With a theme centered on 'Technology for Risk Reduction - For a Safer Nation,' the event spotlighted India's progress in disaster preparedness and resilience.

Rai emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 10-point agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction, a strategy introduced in 2016 that serves as a blueprint not only for India but globally. The Minister lauded initiatives like the Aapda Mitra program, which has trained over 100,000 disaster volunteers, including 20% women, to enhance community resilience.

During the event, various guidelines and reports were unveiled to bolster disaster preparedness nationwide. Key highlights included the use of drones in managing disasters and the development of cooling centers to mitigate heat effects. A new MoU with the National e-Governance Division aims to enhance digital disaster readiness, with a call for integrating AI and Big Data in disaster response strategies.