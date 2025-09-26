Europe's Economic Boom: Major Investment Surge to Transform Economy

Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a significant investment boost for Europe's largest economy, as 90 companies committed to injecting 900 million euros over the next three years.

Speaking at a business association meeting, Merz highlighted that this new commitment surpasses previous pledges of 600 million euros from 60 companies.

The investments signal a renewed confidence in the regional economy, with Merz emphasizing the promising growth prospects on the horizon.

