Left Menu

Sikorsky Aircraft Secures $10.33 Billion Defense Contract

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, has been awarded a massive $10.33 billion contract by the Pentagon. This contract underscores the company's critical role within the defense sector, enhancing its capabilities in providing advanced aerospace technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 02:46 IST
Sikorsky Aircraft Secures $10.33 Billion Defense Contract
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a division of Lockheed Martin, has secured an extensive $10.33 billion contract from the Pentagon, marking a significant development in defense contracts.

This lucrative deal highlights the corporation's essential contributions to the aerospace and defense industries, solidifying its position as a leader in advanced technology development.

The contract underscores Sikorsky's ongoing commitment to innovation and operational excellence in providing cutting-edge solutions to meet the Pentagon's strategic needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tropical Cyclone Nine Threatens the Bahamas and U.S. Coast

Tropical Cyclone Nine Threatens the Bahamas and U.S. Coast

 Global
2
Wall Street Climbs: Resilient Consumer Spending and Treasury Yields Shine Amid Uncertainties

Wall Street Climbs: Resilient Consumer Spending and Treasury Yields Shine Am...

 Global
3
UN Security Council Vote Fails as Iranian Sanctions Loom

UN Security Council Vote Fails as Iranian Sanctions Loom

 Global
4
Sikorsky Aircraft Secures $10.33 Billion Defense Contract

Sikorsky Aircraft Secures $10.33 Billion Defense Contract

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025