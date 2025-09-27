Sikorsky Aircraft Secures $10.33 Billion Defense Contract
Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, has been awarded a massive $10.33 billion contract by the Pentagon. This contract underscores the company's critical role within the defense sector, enhancing its capabilities in providing advanced aerospace technology.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 02:46 IST
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a division of Lockheed Martin, has secured an extensive $10.33 billion contract from the Pentagon, marking a significant development in defense contracts.
This lucrative deal highlights the corporation's essential contributions to the aerospace and defense industries, solidifying its position as a leader in advanced technology development.
The contract underscores Sikorsky's ongoing commitment to innovation and operational excellence in providing cutting-edge solutions to meet the Pentagon's strategic needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Towards a Safer Nation: Technology at the Forefront of Disaster Management
NDMA Marks 21st Formation Day, Focuses on Technology for Risk Reduction
Telangana's Ambitious Rs 1 Lakh Crore Aerospace Investment Plan
Mrinal Srivastava Returns to XED as Chief Technology Officer for AI-Driven Innovation
3D-Printed Durga: A Blend of Tradition and Technology