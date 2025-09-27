Sikorsky Aircraft Secures $10.33 Billion Defense Contract

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a division of Lockheed Martin, has secured an extensive $10.33 billion contract from the Pentagon, marking a significant development in defense contracts.

This lucrative deal highlights the corporation's essential contributions to the aerospace and defense industries, solidifying its position as a leader in advanced technology development.

The contract underscores Sikorsky's ongoing commitment to innovation and operational excellence in providing cutting-edge solutions to meet the Pentagon's strategic needs.

