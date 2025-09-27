Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Major Trade Shake-Up Looms

President Trump has announced new tariffs, including 100% on patented drugs and 25% on heavy-duty trucks, intensifying trade tensions. The tariffs aim to protect U.S. manufacturing but have raised global economic concerns and may affect supply chains, consumer prices, and international trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 03:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic move that threatens to unravel global trade relations, U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced sweeping new tariffs, including staggering 100% duties on patented drugs and 25% levies on heavy-duty trucks, to take effect next week. The announcement has cast uncertainty over international markets and ignited fears of a protracted trade war.

The measures, which Trump argues are necessary to bolster American industry and safeguard national security, revive tariffs that target a gamut of imported goods previously caught in the crossfire under the administration's aggressive trade stance. Despite some deals with nations like Japan and the EU, which provide limited tariff caps, questions remain about the extensive impact on both U.S. businesses and foreign exporters.

Compounding concerns are industry warnings regarding heightened costs and supply chain disruptions, particularly from sectors like pharmaceuticals and transportation. Simultaneously, global stock markets have reacted with caution as investors assess the potential fallout. With the Supreme Court set to rule on the broader legality of such tariffs, the stakes continue to escalate.

