Tripura Chief Minister Celebrates Job Boost with Transparency

Tripura's government, under Chief Minister Manik Saha, has provided over 20,000 jobs with transparency, aiming to fill remaining vacancies promptly. At a recent event in Agartala, 214 GDMO and 12 librarian positions were distributed. Emphasizing doctors' and librarians' societal roles, Saha highlighted the importance of service and respect.

In a significant move to address employment, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that the state government has successfully delivered 20,036 jobs with transparency, including the die-in-harness scheme. Speaking at a ceremony in Agartala, Saha highlighted the distribution of positions for 214 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) and 12 librarians.

Emphasizing the societal importance of these roles, Saha remarked, 'Doctors are born to save lives, and their respect hinges on service to the common man.' He encouraged new medical officers to honor their families who supported their journey into the profession.

Delving into the librarian appointments, Saha underscored the crucial role of libraries and their managers in education, particularly for those unable to purchase books. The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to meeting health standards and filling more medical positions in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

