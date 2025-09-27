Hyderabad Battles Floods: Reservoir Gates Open as Musi River Overflows

Hyderabad is grappling with severe flooding after relentless heavy rainfall forced officials to open the gates of the Himayat Sagar reservoir last night. This move resulted in the overflow of the Musi River near the Chaderghat bridge, prompting officials to close roads and causing significant traffic congestion.

In response to the chaotic situation, the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has directed the state administration to maintain a high state of alertness. Officials across all departments have been instructed to monitor flood-prone areas closely, taking proactive measures to safeguard public welfare.

The Chief Minister's Office underscored the urgency of relocating residents from low-lying areas to relief camps, halting traffic on flooded roads, and maintaining a stable power supply despite adverse weather conditions. Emergency response teams, including GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF, and SDRF, have been put on standby as Hyderabad braces for continued rainfall.