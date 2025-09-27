Left Menu

Hyderabad Battles Floods: Reservoir Gates Open as Musi River Overflows

In Hyderabad, heavy rainfall led to the opening of Himayat Sagar reservoir gates, causing the Musi River to overflow and flood nearby areas. With roads closed and traffic disrupted, the state administration remains on high alert, coordinating efforts to ensure public safety and manage the ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:08 IST
Hyderabad Battles Floods: Reservoir Gates Open as Musi River Overflows
Amid heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, gates of Himayat Sagar reservoir opened, causing Musi River to overflow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad is grappling with severe flooding after relentless heavy rainfall forced officials to open the gates of the Himayat Sagar reservoir last night. This move resulted in the overflow of the Musi River near the Chaderghat bridge, prompting officials to close roads and causing significant traffic congestion.

In response to the chaotic situation, the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has directed the state administration to maintain a high state of alertness. Officials across all departments have been instructed to monitor flood-prone areas closely, taking proactive measures to safeguard public welfare.

The Chief Minister's Office underscored the urgency of relocating residents from low-lying areas to relief camps, halting traffic on flooded roads, and maintaining a stable power supply despite adverse weather conditions. Emergency response teams, including GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF, and SDRF, have been put on standby as Hyderabad braces for continued rainfall.

TRENDING

1
Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

 India
2
Modi Launches Massive Development Projects in Odisha

Modi Launches Massive Development Projects in Odisha

 India
3
Epic Showdown: Abhishek Sharma vs. Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup Final

Epic Showdown: Abhishek Sharma vs. Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup Final

 United Arab Emirates
4
India's Telecommunication Revolution: BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Stack Unveiled

India's Telecommunication Revolution: BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Stack Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025