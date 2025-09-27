Hyderabad Deluge: Rescues, Road Closures, and Community Vigilance Amid Torrential Downpour
Heavy rains in Hyderabad led to Himayat Sagar gates opening, causing Musi River overflow. Chaderghat area saw traffic jams due to road closures. Localities were flooded, prompting the Telangana CM to urge high alert. Emergency teams and measures were activated to ensure public safety and manage the flood situation.
Hyderabad is facing severe flooding after heavy rains prompted the opening of the Himayat Sagar reservoir gates on Friday night. The resulting overflow of the Musi River led to road closures near Chaderghat bridge, causing significant traffic congestion. Authorities closed roads as nearby homes experienced flooding due to the rising river levels.
The Telangana government's swift response includes deploying police to manage traffic and relocating residents from flood-prone areas to relief camps. The state's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed all departments to be on high alert, closely monitoring the situation in vulnerable areas. Emergency measures, such as stopping traffic on waterlogged roads and ensuring uninterrupted power supply, are being enforced.
Citizens have been advised to remain cautious, especially during the ongoing Dussehra holidays. Educational institutions are on alert, and emergency teams from GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF, and SDRF are ready for deployment. Residents are urged to avoid non-essential outdoor activities during this period of heavy rainfall.
