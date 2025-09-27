Indian Army Unveils Ambitious Air Defence Enhancement Plan

In a significant stride towards indigenisation in the defence sector, the Indian Army has announced plans to acquire five to six regiments of the 'Anant Shastra' surface-to-air missile systems. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster air defence capabilities along the borders of Pakistan and China.

The Indian Army has issued a tender to the state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited for these systems, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. With an estimated project cost of Rs 30,000 crore, these systems will substantially enhance the Army's air defence, a critical asset demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, where Pakistani drone incursions were thwarted successfully.

The Army Air Defence (AAD) collaborates with the Indian Air Force, operating various air defence systems, including the MR-SAM and Akash. The Anant Shastra's integration will enrich these defences, providing enhanced mobility and agility across both western and northern borders. With a 30 km range, the system complements existing assets, having proven effective in extensive trials, including during the recent four-day conflict with Pakistan.