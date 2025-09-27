Left Menu

Indian Army Unveils Ambitious Air Defence Enhancement Plan

The Indian Army is set to bolster its air defence with the acquisition of 'Anant Shastra' missile systems from Bharat Electronics Limited. This move follows Operations Sindoor, showcasing the importance of indigenisation. The systems aim to strengthen defences along Pakistan and China borders, integrating with current air combat infrastructures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:33 IST
Indian Army Unveils Ambitious Air Defence Enhancement Plan
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards indigenisation in the defence sector, the Indian Army has announced plans to acquire five to six regiments of the 'Anant Shastra' surface-to-air missile systems. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster air defence capabilities along the borders of Pakistan and China.

The Indian Army has issued a tender to the state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited for these systems, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. With an estimated project cost of Rs 30,000 crore, these systems will substantially enhance the Army's air defence, a critical asset demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, where Pakistani drone incursions were thwarted successfully.

The Army Air Defence (AAD) collaborates with the Indian Air Force, operating various air defence systems, including the MR-SAM and Akash. The Anant Shastra's integration will enrich these defences, providing enhanced mobility and agility across both western and northern borders. With a 30 km range, the system complements existing assets, having proven effective in extensive trials, including during the recent four-day conflict with Pakistan.

TRENDING

1
Epic Showdown: Abhishek Sharma vs. Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup Final

Epic Showdown: Abhishek Sharma vs. Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup Final

 United Arab Emirates
2
India's Telecommunication Revolution: BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Stack Unveiled

India's Telecommunication Revolution: BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Stack Unveiled

 India
3
FIFA's Year-Long Ban Shakes Malaysian Football

FIFA's Year-Long Ban Shakes Malaysian Football

 Global
4
The AI Alignment Problem: HAL's Dilemma in Real-World AI Models

The AI Alignment Problem: HAL's Dilemma in Real-World AI Models

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025