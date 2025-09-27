Tension in Leh: A Community Struggles Under Heavy Restrictions

The residents of Leh in Ladakh are grappling with rigorous restrictions enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) amid heavy security presence. The clampdown follows a violent protest on September 24, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office was set ablaze.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act (NSA) has escalated tensions. Transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail, Wangchuk's arrest triggered widespread outrage. Dolma, a local resident, appeals to authorities to relax restrictions for an hour daily, allowing residents to obtain essential supplies.

An elderly resident expressed concerns over the scarcity of basic necessities, noting the hardships faced, especially by infants and daily wage workers. Similarly, Rajendra Singh, a tenant from Jammu, called for a brief daily curfew relief to buy food and essentials. The protests stemmed from demands for Ladakh's statehood and Wangchuk's advocacy for Sixth Schedule inclusion, currently applied to some northeastern states, to assure greater autonomy for Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)