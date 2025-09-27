Left Menu

Global Tensions Rise as UN Sanctions on Iran are Reimposed

UN sanctions on Iran will be reinstated on Saturday following a failed resolution by Russia and China to delay them. The move increases tensions between Iran and Western powers, leading to diplomatic strain. Iran has promised a harsh response and has recalled its ambassadors for consultations.

27-09-2025
The United Nations is set to reinstate sanctions on Iran this Saturday after a Russian and Chinese resolution to delay them was defeated at the Security Council. Tehran has warned that this decision will have significant consequences and holds Western powers accountable for any resulting escalation.

Britain's UN envoy, Barbara Wood, announced that the sanctions would target Iran's proliferation activities, reinstating the arms embargo and other restrictions. Iran, however, denies seeking nuclear weapons and has stated its intention to remain in the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Despite last-minute negotiations, European powers were unable to broker a deal with Iran to postpone the sanctions for six months. The decision has strained diplomatic relations, with Iranian ambassadors being recalled for consultation and tension rising among global powers.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

