Japan Revives Nuclear Ambitions Amid Public Hesitance

Japan has taken a crucial step towards reviving its nuclear energy ambitions as the regional assembly in Niigata approved the restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant on Monday. This development comes nearly 15 years after the Fukushima disaster, marking a watershed moment for the country's energy strategy.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, situated 220 km northwest of Tokyo, was one of 54 reactors shut down after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that crippled the Fukushima Daiichi plant. TEPCO is poised to operate the first reactor, aiming to boost the electricity supply to the Tokyo area by 2%.

Despite governmental backing for the restart, public resistance remains strong. Many locals express concern about safety measures and the handling of the plant by TEPCO, the company responsible for the Fukushima disaster. The local sentiment reveals a deep-seated apprehension about nuclear energy's role in Japan's future.

