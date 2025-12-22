Left Menu

Japan Revives Nuclear Ambitions Amid Public Hesitance

Japan's decision to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant marks a significant shift back to nuclear energy nearly 15 years after the Fukushima disaster. Despite governmental support, public skepticism persists, highlighting concerns about safety and reliance on nuclear power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:41 IST
Japan Revives Nuclear Ambitions Amid Public Hesitance

Japan has taken a crucial step towards reviving its nuclear energy ambitions as the regional assembly in Niigata approved the restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant on Monday. This development comes nearly 15 years after the Fukushima disaster, marking a watershed moment for the country's energy strategy.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, situated 220 km northwest of Tokyo, was one of 54 reactors shut down after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that crippled the Fukushima Daiichi plant. TEPCO is poised to operate the first reactor, aiming to boost the electricity supply to the Tokyo area by 2%.

Despite governmental backing for the restart, public resistance remains strong. Many locals express concern about safety measures and the handling of the plant by TEPCO, the company responsible for the Fukushima disaster. The local sentiment reveals a deep-seated apprehension about nuclear energy's role in Japan's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025