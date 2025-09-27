Left Menu

Maharashtra's Leap: Celebrating India's Swadeshi 4G Network

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lauds PM Modi during the launch of the Swadeshi 4G Network in Pune, highlighting India's progress as a global leader. He credits Modi's vision and determination, congratulating BSNL officials and emphasizing the nation's developmental strides under the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:28 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the 'Swadeshi 4G Network' in Pune, commending the PM's vision in branding India as a world leader. Shinde described the event as a 'Great Leap Forward' in self-reliance and an industrial revolution milestone.

During the ceremony, Shinde congratulated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) officials and extended his best wishes to Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia. Shinde highlighted the progress BSNL has made, overcoming past financial struggles under the current government's achievements.

Shinde criticized the Congress party's six decades of governance, asserting that the advancements made in the last decade far surpass any prior achievements. He emphasized India's path towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, underlining Maharashtra's participation in this ambitious journey under CM Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

