Harshil Agrotech Secures Major Rs 113 Crore Order Boost

On Saturday, Harshil Agrotech revealed it has secured significant orders worth Rs 113 crore to supply agri commodities and grains. The deal marks a milestone for the company, fueling its growth trajectory in the agro-forestry sector.

In a strategic move to diversify its product offerings, Harshil Agrotech is also exploring venture opportunities in spices processing and exporting. This initiative aims to expand their market reach and capture new consumer demographics.

In financial developments, the company announced a bonus share issuance of 10 for every 32 shares held and an elevation of their authorised share capital from Rs 75 crore to Rs 100 crore. Their revenue for the June quarter was reported at Rs 59.89 crore.

