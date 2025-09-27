Left Menu

NIA Chargesheets Key Accused in PFI-Linked Palakkad Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against Shamnad E K, the primary accused in the Palakkad Sreenivasan murder case involving the banned Popular Front of India. The NIA continues to search for absconding suspects as part of its efforts to counter terrorism linked to the PFI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:34 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Shamnad E K, the main assailant in the 2022 Sreenivasan murder case in Palakkad, Kerala, linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Charged under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Shamnad is the 65th accused in the case.

After evading arrest for over three years, Shamnad was captured in April, carrying a bounty of Rs seven lakhs. Investigations revealed that he was a trained cadre of the PFI's 'Service Wing', involved in executing terrorist acts. The NIA's ongoing efforts seek the arrest of remaining absconders in the case.

The brutal murder was allegedly orchestrated to further the PFI's agenda of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047. The accused had undergone arms and physical training at various PFI centers in Malappuram district, indicating a deep-seated conspiracy, according to the NIA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

