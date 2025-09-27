Tragedy Strikes at TVK Rally: Stampede Claims 31 Lives in Tamil Nadu

A tragic stampede claimed the lives of 31 people during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's campaign rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday evening, according to government sources. An additional 58 individuals sustained injuries.

Officials report overcrowding as the leading cause of the incident, which left several attendees unconscious and necessitated urgent medical attention. Former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, responding to the Chief Minister's directives, announced that MK Stalin will visit Karur to assess the situation and meet with the victims' families.

Private hospitals have been instructed to provide free medical care to the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences, with Modi hoping for the swift recovery of the injured. Tamil Nadu ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devarsirvatham is on route to inspect the site of the tragedy.

