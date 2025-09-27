Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: Stampede Claims 31 Lives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has engaged with the Chief Minister and Governor of Tamil Nadu to discuss the tragic stampede that occurred during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally in Karur. Shah promised federal support if required, as the gravity of the incident unfolded on a tragic scale.

The Union Home Ministry has requested a comprehensive report from the Tamil Nadu government to understand the circumstances that led to the stampede, which resulted in 31 deaths and 58 injuries. The incident, attributed to overcrowding, saw victims quickly taken to hospitals, while regional leaders rallied to assist in crisis management.

The Chief Minister, advised by DMK leader Senthil Balaji, has mandated private hospitals to forego charges and ensure proper care for the injured. As the situation develops, 46 individuals are being treated in private facilities, with 12 more receiving care at government hospitals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his condolences to the bereaved families and emphasized recovery efforts for those injured in this unfortunate event.