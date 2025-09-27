Maharashtra on Alert: Meteorological Warning of Heavy Rainfall and Urban Flooding
The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for increased rainfall in Maharashtra from September 27 to 30. With potential urban flooding in districts such as Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, the government urges citizens to stay vigilant and take precautions against potential natural disasters, including landslides and flash floods.
- Country:
- India
In a recent meteorological advisory, the India Meteorological Department has alerted Maharashtra about intensified rainfall expected between September 27 and September 30. This follows a government statement predicting widespread heavy rainfall in regions like Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.
The State Emergency Operation Centre cautions residents about potential urban flooding in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Authorities have advised district administrations to remain on high alert, with possible landslides and flash floods posing imminent threats.
To mitigate risks, the government has urged 24/7 operational help from control rooms and deployment of water-lifting pumps in low-lying areas. Citizens are advised to avoid flood-prone regions and urged not to travel unnecessarily.
Comprehensive CSSR measures are in place for vulnerable buildings, while infrastructure teams are prepared to handle electricity and road disruptions. The government is disseminating advance warnings and providing emergency contact numbers for potential flood situations across affected districts.
