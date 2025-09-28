Global Tensions Rise: U.N. Reinstates Iran Sanctions
The United Nations has reinstated comprehensive sanctions on Iran, following claims by key European powers that Iran violated a 2015 nuclear deal. Tensions in the Middle East are set to rise, with Iran recalling its envoys and the Iranian currency, the rial, hitting a record low.
The United Nations reimposed a full array of sanctions on Iran this past Saturday. This decision, driven by key European nations, signals heightened tensions as Tehran denies accusations of nuclear development.
The enforcement follows accusations from Britain, France, and Germany claiming that Iran violated terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement. Iran has consistently refuted these allegations, claiming no ambition to acquire nuclear weapons.
As sanctions return, Iran's economy faces increasing pressure, and its currency, the rial, has plummeted. Despite disagreements from Russia and diplomatic offers extended to Iran, the European powers remain resolved in their insistence on compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
