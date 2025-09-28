Global Tensions Rise: U.N. Reinstates Iran Sanctions

The United Nations reimposed a full array of sanctions on Iran this past Saturday. This decision, driven by key European nations, signals heightened tensions as Tehran denies accusations of nuclear development.

The enforcement follows accusations from Britain, France, and Germany claiming that Iran violated terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement. Iran has consistently refuted these allegations, claiming no ambition to acquire nuclear weapons.

As sanctions return, Iran's economy faces increasing pressure, and its currency, the rial, has plummeted. Despite disagreements from Russia and diplomatic offers extended to Iran, the European powers remain resolved in their insistence on compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)