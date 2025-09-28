Left Menu

Global Tensions Rise: U.N. Reinstates Iran Sanctions

The United Nations has reinstated comprehensive sanctions on Iran, following claims by key European powers that Iran violated a 2015 nuclear deal. Tensions in the Middle East are set to rise, with Iran recalling its envoys and the Iranian currency, the rial, hitting a record low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 06:02 IST
Global Tensions Rise: U.N. Reinstates Iran Sanctions

The United Nations reimposed a full array of sanctions on Iran this past Saturday. This decision, driven by key European nations, signals heightened tensions as Tehran denies accusations of nuclear development.

The enforcement follows accusations from Britain, France, and Germany claiming that Iran violated terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement. Iran has consistently refuted these allegations, claiming no ambition to acquire nuclear weapons.

As sanctions return, Iran's economy faces increasing pressure, and its currency, the rial, has plummeted. Despite disagreements from Russia and diplomatic offers extended to Iran, the European powers remain resolved in their insistence on compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Worsening Crisis: Sanctions, Inflation, and Unrest

Iran's Worsening Crisis: Sanctions, Inflation, and Unrest

 United Arab Emirates
2
Global Tensions Rise: U.N. Reinstates Iran Sanctions

Global Tensions Rise: U.N. Reinstates Iran Sanctions

 Global
3
Australia's Quiet Diplomacy: Albanese Meets King Charles

Australia's Quiet Diplomacy: Albanese Meets King Charles

 Global
4
South Korea's Data Resurrection: Rebooting After Disaster

South Korea's Data Resurrection: Rebooting After Disaster

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025