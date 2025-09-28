Bhaderwah Development Authority's Cleanliness Drive Promotes Sustainable Tourism

As part of the nationwide Sewa Pakhwada campaign, the Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA) spearheaded a significant cleanliness drive at the renowned Lake View Resort in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative is entrenched in the Swachh Bharat Mission's objectives, striving to cultivate a culture of cleanliness, civic responsibility, and environmental consciousness among locals and tourists alike.

During the event, BDA officials underscored the importance of maintaining cleanliness at tourist sites to improve visitor experiences and protect Bhaderwah's natural heritage. They emphasized the drive's alignment with PM Viksit Bharat@2047's vision for a clean, developed, and sustainable India. JS Jasrotia, CEO of Bhaderwah Development Authority, remarked on the active participation from various sectors, which amplified the campaign's impact.

Furthermore, officials assured visitors that Bhaderwah remains a welcoming and operational tourist destination. In collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department and local administration, future plans aim to develop winter sports activities, enhancing the area's appeal as an all-year-round tourist spot. (ANI)