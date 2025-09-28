BJP and TN Leaders React to Karur Stampede Tragedy

On Sunday, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan visited victims and bereaved families affected by the Karur stampede, expressing her condolences and support. Speaking to ANI, Soundarajan emphasized, "Let us wait for the enquiry. We stand with the people to be sensible rather than sensational. Let the injured recover, and then we will see."

The stampede tragedy, which occurred during a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay, resulted in 39 fatalities in Karur. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed profound sorrow over the incident, stating that the grief of the victims' families deeply affected him.

In an emotional statement on X, Stalin wrote, "The tears shed by the families of those who lost their lives throughout the night, and the pain caused by their grief-filled cries, have not left my heart... It is a haunting tragedy."

Chief Minister Stalin declared a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those hospitalized. Meanwhile, BJP leader K Annamalai strongly criticized the state authorities, calling the stampede "deeply shocking" and "highly condemnable," urging them to ensure proper treatment for those injured.

Annamalai highlighted the responsibility of the authorities to estimate accurately the number of attendees, select a suitable venue, and ensure sufficient police deployment to guarantee public safety at political gatherings.

