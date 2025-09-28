BJP Leader Rebukes Pakistan PM's False Claims at UNGA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh criticized Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following his controversial remarks at the 80th UN General Assembly session. Ghosh claimed that Pakistan's only backing comes from former US President Trump, who purportedly uses the nation to pressure India.

Adding to the criticism, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai decried Sharif as a habitual liar, citing past deceptions. He labeled Sharif an 'expert' in fabrication, emphasizing the lack of truth in Sharif's statements.

At the UNGA, Sharif reiterated the unsubstantiated assertion that Pakistani forces shot down seven Indian jets, depicting response with 'stunning professionalism.' Sharif also accused India of leveraging the Pahalgam terror attack for political gain and launching unprovoked aggression on civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)