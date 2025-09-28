Left Menu

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Operations

In two separate operations, Assam Rifles, alongside Mizoram Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau, intercepted contraband cigarettes worth ₹2.80 Crores in Champhai, Mizoram, and narcotics valued at Rs 53.8 crore in Chandel, Manipur. Suspects were apprehended after attempting to evade law enforcement.

In a collaborative operation, Assam Rifles, working with the Mizoram Police, successfully intercepted 146 cases of contraband cigarettes in Tlangsam, Champhai district, Mizoram. According to Assam Rifles, the consignment, en route from Tiao River, was tracked to a strategic point along a forest trail and seized.

The confiscated shipment, carrying an estimated value of ₹2.80 Crores, included V, Garam, and Mond cigarette brands. Three individuals—Zarliana, Lalrodinga, and Zosangliana, all hailing from Tlangsam, were detained in connection with the illicit cargo. The contraband was handed over to Champhai's Legal Metrology Department for further action.

In a separate intervention, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Narcotics Control Bureau secured a significant narcotics bust in Chandel district, Manipur. Acting on precise intelligence, authorities established a checkpoint at Bala Point. Two vehicles, a white Gypsy and a Kenbo motorcycle, approached but stopped short of the checkpoint. The occupants attempted an escape into surrounding forests but were pursued and captured. A detailed search yielded 67.26 kilograms of WY tablets, a high-value narcotic, with a market worth Rs 53.8 crore.

