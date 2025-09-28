PM Modi Announces Relief for Karur Stampede Victims

In the wake of a devastating stampede that claimed 39 lives during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced financial aid for the victims' families. Each family of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, while those injured will receive Rs 50,000. The tragic event unfolded at a rally led by TVK chief and actor Vijay, prompting calls for accountability and support for the affected families.

Expressing deep condolences, PM Modi said in a statement, "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured." Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin echoed similar sentiments and further announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each victim's family and Rs 1 lakh for those under medical treatment.

In response to the tragedy, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran visited the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur to meet with the injured and oversee the handling of victims' bodies. The Tamil Nadu BJP has since suspended all party programs for the next two days in mourning and as a mark of respect to the victims and their families. An inquiry into the incident has been ordered, with the police registering a case. The state remains in shock as it seeks answers and healing.

