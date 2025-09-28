Russia Escalates Conflict with Massive Drone and Missile Attack

In a major escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia launched an overnight assault on Ukraine, employing approximately 500 drones and more than 40 missiles. The attack, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy labeled as brutal, claimed the lives of four individuals and caused substantial harm to civilian infrastructure.

President Zelenskiy took to the Telegram app to express his outrage over Moscow's actions, stating, 'Moscow wants to continue fighting and killing and deserves only the harshest pressure from the world.' His statement emphasizes the need for the international community to ramp up its response to Russian aggression.

The severity of this attack underscores the persistent tension between the two nations, marking one of the most significant escalations in recent times. As the situation develops, global leaders are urged to unite in applying maximum pressure to deter further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)