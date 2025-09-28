Political Rally Tragedy: Calls for Better Crowd Management in India
The Karur stampede tragedy in Tamil Nadu claimed 39 lives, sparking calls for improved crowd management. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted the need for stricter safety protocols at large gatherings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation for the victims' families.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday mourned the loss of 39 lives in the tragic Karur stampede at a political rally in Tamil Nadu. Speaking in Tumakuru, Parameshwara stressed the need for enhanced security at such events. He refrained from critiquing the organizers without complete details.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed deep sorrow over the incident, highlighting the recurrent flaws in India's crowd management. Tharoor urged both central and state governments to establish strict rules and safety measures for large gatherings to prevent future tragedies, recalling similar past incidents.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial aid for the victims' families. The PM declared two lakh rupees from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for each family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The announcement reflects a national outcry for stringent crowd control measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede
Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate World Food India 2025
Shashi Tharoor Discusses Impact of US Tariffs: A Political and Economic Challenge for India
Prime Minister Modi's Condolences on Saudi Cleric's Passing
Shashi Tharoor Rebukes Trump's 'Offensive' Remarks on India