Political Rally Tragedy: Calls for Better Crowd Management in India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday mourned the loss of 39 lives in the tragic Karur stampede at a political rally in Tamil Nadu. Speaking in Tumakuru, Parameshwara stressed the need for enhanced security at such events. He refrained from critiquing the organizers without complete details.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed deep sorrow over the incident, highlighting the recurrent flaws in India's crowd management. Tharoor urged both central and state governments to establish strict rules and safety measures for large gatherings to prevent future tragedies, recalling similar past incidents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial aid for the victims' families. The PM declared two lakh rupees from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for each family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The announcement reflects a national outcry for stringent crowd control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)