BPF Clinches Landslide BTC Victory: Oath Scheduled for October

In a sweeping victory, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) clinched 28 out of 40 seats in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, setting the stage for a new governance era. BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary announced plans for the council's formation, with an oath-taking ceremony potentially slated for October 3.

Following the landslide victory, a BPF delegation met with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to stake a claim for forming the BTC. Prominent BPF member Rihon Daimary highlighted priorities including land settlement and creating opportunities for the youth, addressing pressing issues of unemployment.

The election saw the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) winning seven seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing five. Notably, the Congress failed to win any. The elections were held across five districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region, with 316 candidates vying for positions in constituencies tailored for diverse demographic groups.

