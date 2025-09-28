Left Menu

BPF Clinches Landslide BTC Victory: Oath Scheduled for October

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) secured 28 out of 40 seats in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. An oath-taking ceremony is tentatively set for October 3. This decisive win allows BPF to lead the council amid pressing issues like land settlement and youth unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:57 IST
BPF Clinches Landslide BTC Victory: Oath Scheduled for October
Bodoland People's Front chief Hagrama Mohilary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping victory, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) clinched 28 out of 40 seats in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, setting the stage for a new governance era. BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary announced plans for the council's formation, with an oath-taking ceremony potentially slated for October 3.

Following the landslide victory, a BPF delegation met with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to stake a claim for forming the BTC. Prominent BPF member Rihon Daimary highlighted priorities including land settlement and creating opportunities for the youth, addressing pressing issues of unemployment.

The election saw the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) winning seven seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing five. Notably, the Congress failed to win any. The elections were held across five districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region, with 316 candidates vying for positions in constituencies tailored for diverse demographic groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

 India
2
Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Tanks Deepen Gaza Incursion Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Tanks Deepen Gaza Incursion Amid Humanitarian...

 Global
3
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Patiala House courts.

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Pa...

 India
4
South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025