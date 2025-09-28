Delhi Police Busts Major Fake Auto Parts Racket in Karol Bagh

In a decisive move, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a substantial counterfeit automobile spare parts racket, apprehending two individuals involved in the operation. A press release revealed the haul of fake parts branded under the guise of leading automobile companies.

Acting on intelligence regarding the storage of counterfeit parts from well-known international brands, police conducted simultaneous raids on August 29 in Karol Bagh, New Delhi. The operation resulted in the recovery of duplicate parts worth Rs 90 lakh, underlining the extensive nature of the illegal trade and its threat to consumer safety and brand integrity.

Among those detained were Suresh Kumar and Pola Ram, linked to shops in Karol Bagh. The crackdown unearthed printing machines, branding stamps, and packing materials used to market counterfeit parts as authentic products. The parts were sold as OEM surplus or 'export rejects,' often without proper invoices, causing financial harm to reputable manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)