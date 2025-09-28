Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Major Fake Auto Parts Racket in Karol Bagh

Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two individuals in a significant crackdown on a counterfeit automobile spare parts ring. Raids in Karol Bagh led to the seizure of fake parts worth Rs 90 lakh, posing severe risks to consumer safety and damaging the reputation of renowned brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:11 IST
Delhi Police Busts Major Fake Auto Parts Racket in Karol Bagh
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a substantial counterfeit automobile spare parts racket, apprehending two individuals involved in the operation. A press release revealed the haul of fake parts branded under the guise of leading automobile companies.

Acting on intelligence regarding the storage of counterfeit parts from well-known international brands, police conducted simultaneous raids on August 29 in Karol Bagh, New Delhi. The operation resulted in the recovery of duplicate parts worth Rs 90 lakh, underlining the extensive nature of the illegal trade and its threat to consumer safety and brand integrity.

Among those detained were Suresh Kumar and Pola Ram, linked to shops in Karol Bagh. The crackdown unearthed printing machines, branding stamps, and packing materials used to market counterfeit parts as authentic products. The parts were sold as OEM surplus or 'export rejects,' often without proper invoices, causing financial harm to reputable manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

 India
2
Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Tanks Deepen Gaza Incursion Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Tanks Deepen Gaza Incursion Amid Humanitarian...

 Global
3
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Patiala House courts.

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Pa...

 India
4
South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025