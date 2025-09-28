High-Tech Cheating Scandal Uncovered in Kerala PSC Exam

The Kerala Police have intensified their investigation after catching a candidate attempting to cheat using sophisticated technology during a Public Service Commission (PSC) exam at Payyambalam Girls Higher Secondary School in Kannur. The suspect, 27-year-old Muhammed Saad NP from Peralassery, Kannur, was apprehended by a PSC Vigilance squad acting on confidential tips.

Authorities report that Saad was equipped with a miniature camera hidden near the collar of his shirt to capture the exam questions and transmit them outside. Answers were received through an earphone connected to his mobile device. During the arrest attempt, Saad tried to flee but was swiftly apprehended by a police team led by Kannur Town Inspector Sreejith Koderi. His devices, including the phone, camera, and earphones, were seized for evidence.

Investigations have uncovered Saad's collaboration with external accomplices, prompting efforts to identify and track them down. The PSC has launched a separate probe into Saad's participation in past exams, including those on August 30, and he has been banned from future tests. Police stated that Saad will undergo intensive questioning before his appearance in Kannur court. (ANI)