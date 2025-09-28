Tamil Nadu Stampede Tragedy: 40 Dead Amid Political Rally Chaos

The nerve-wracking chaos at a political rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur district led to a stampede, leaving 40 people dead and several others injured. The event, organized by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, turned tragic as the massive crowd, estimated to be too large for the venue, panicked on Saturday.

Responding to questions about the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order, S Davidson Devasirvatham, stressed that the incident was not due to an intelligence failure. He stated that while street lighting was adequate, certain violations in crowd management contributed to the disaster.

In the aftermath, PM Narendra Modi announced relief measures, offering Rs 2 lakh for the families of each deceased, while CM MK Stalin visited survivors and assured them of Rs 10 lakh in compensation. The unfortunate incident has prompted investigations to understand the negligence that led to the tragedy.

