Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Stampede Tragedy: 40 Dead Amid Political Rally Chaos

Tamil Nadu's Karur district witnessed a tragic stampede during a political rally led by TVK chief Vijay, resulting in 40 deaths and multiple injuries. The ADGP refuted claims of intelligence failure, while CM Stalin and PM Modi announced financial aid for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:03 IST
Tamil Nadu Stampede Tragedy: 40 Dead Amid Political Rally Chaos
Tamil Nadu ADGP (Law and Order) S Davidson Devasirvatham (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The nerve-wracking chaos at a political rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur district led to a stampede, leaving 40 people dead and several others injured. The event, organized by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, turned tragic as the massive crowd, estimated to be too large for the venue, panicked on Saturday.

Responding to questions about the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order, S Davidson Devasirvatham, stressed that the incident was not due to an intelligence failure. He stated that while street lighting was adequate, certain violations in crowd management contributed to the disaster.

In the aftermath, PM Narendra Modi announced relief measures, offering Rs 2 lakh for the families of each deceased, while CM MK Stalin visited survivors and assured them of Rs 10 lakh in compensation. The unfortunate incident has prompted investigations to understand the negligence that led to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

 India
2
Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

 India
3
Trump's Bold Middle East Ambition: A New Era of Greatness?

Trump's Bold Middle East Ambition: A New Era of Greatness?

 Global
4
GST Rate Cut Controversy: A Fleecing Festival for Common People?

GST Rate Cut Controversy: A Fleecing Festival for Common People?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025