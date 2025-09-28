Kondareddypally: A Beacon of Solar Innovation in South India
Kondareddypally, Telangana's Chief Minister's native village, is South India's first fully solar-powered village. The project covers 514 homes and government buildings, producing surplus energy fed into the grid. It marks a milestone in renewable energy, boosting local economy and reducing carbon footprint.
Kondareddypally, the native village of Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first fully solar-powered village in South India. This breakthrough is part of the state's ambitious green energy mission, aiming to transform rural communities.
Located in the Vangoor mandal of Nagarkurnool district, the impressive project encompasses 514 homes along with 11 government buildings, including schools and offices, all running on solar energy. An official release on Sunday highlighted that 480 houses are equipped with 3 KW rooftop solar panels, while the government facilities utilize 60 KW solar units.
The initiative, costing Rs 10.53 crore and backed by a Rs 3.56-crore subsidy from the Centre, sees villagers generating excess renewable energy that is fed into the grid. As a result, this project, led by the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd., is hailed as a model in blending modern technology with rural life, promoting economic growth and sustainability.
