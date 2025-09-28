Uttarakhand Celebrates Cultural Heritage: Dhami's Push for Preservation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took center stage at the 'Narendra Singh Negi Cultural Award' ceremony, honoring S R Harnot from Himachal Pradesh. Held at Social Baluni Public School in Dehradun, the event celebrated the indelible mark left by Narendra Singh Negi on Uttarakhand's cultural identity through his evocative songs, which capture the essence of local life.

During the event, Dhami highlighted Negi's poignant portrayal of migration, environmental issues, and the daily struggles faced by hill women in his music. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of traditional folk songs and instruments in preserving the state's cultural legacy. He noted that compositions such as Jagar, Beda, and Mangal reflect the lifestyle and emotions of the local people, while instruments like the Dhol and Damau breathe life into these art forms.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state is undertaking significant efforts to safeguard its folk arts. Initiatives include financial aid to artists during the pandemic and monthly pensions for elder or ailing folk artists. Furthermore, the government is organizing workshops to educate the youth on traditional arts and languages, ensuring the preservation of Uttarakhand's rich cultural tapestry for future generations.

