Assam Empowers Women and Enhances Healthcare in West Karbi Anglong

In a significant initiative under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamity Abhiyan (MMUA), Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed cheques to 19,000 beneficiaries in Rongkhang assembly, each receiving a Rs 10,000 start-up capital, impacting 2,200 Self Help Groups. The initiative is designed to empower 35 lakh women across Assam by providing seed capital in various sectors including agriculture, livestock, and handloom industries.

Speaking at Waisong Stadium in West Karbi Anglong, Sarma emphasized the importance of utilizing the seed capital for productive activities to become financially self-reliant, thus contributing to family development. As a nod to women's empowerment during Durga Puja, Sarma highlighted the influence of women's financial independence on societal change. With Bihar following Assam's lead, the MMUA is instrumental in forming Self Help Groups, linking them with banks, and offering revolving funds to help women attain significant financial milestones.

During his visit to West Karbi Anglong, Sarma also inaugurated a 100-bedroom district hospital at Hamren, a major advancement in local healthcare infrastructure. This facility, costing Rs 30 crore, houses various medical departments and aims to provide comprehensive care. Marking a step towards enhanced medical education, the Chief Minister announced plans for a GNM Nursing School in Hamren. This dual focus on women's entrepreneurship and healthcare improvement underscores the government's commitment to holistic regional development.