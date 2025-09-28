PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Sparks Nationwide Swadeshi Movement

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gathered on Sunday at the Parvati Prema Jagati Saraswati Vihar Ground in Nainital to listen to the 126th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'. CM Dhami commended the program for providing the nation with a fresh perspective and directing it positively.

The Chief Minister highlighted that through 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi has successfully forged a connection with grassroots communities, spotlighting the arduous efforts of individuals committed to public service. During the broadcast, Modi underscored the importance of recognizing women's contributions and advocated for the adoption of Swadeshi practices.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti this 2nd October, PM Modi encouraged citizens to support local industries by purchasing Khadi and Swadeshi products, further urging people to share their purchases on social media with the hashtag #VocalForLocal. CM Dhami rallied citizens of Uttarakhand to actively engage in this movement.

CM Dhami praised Modi for honoring India's daughters who achieved a milestone by completing the grueling 47,500 km Navika Sagar Parikrama. Additionally, PM Modi addressed the need to foster innovation through local products. The Chief Minister emphasized the collective responsibility in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India.

In his monthly radio address, PM Modi lauded two valiant Indian Navy officers, Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa, for their successful global circumnavigation during the Navika Sagar Parikrama. Modi's broadcast also served as a call to action, urging citizens to make the festive season more impactful by choosing indigenous products.

