Left Menu

Amit Shah Hails Modi's Leadership in Reducing Naxalism and Ensuring Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the conclusive session of 'Bharat Manthan-2025' in New Delhi, praising the Modi government's approach to eradicating Naxalism. He highlighted the significant reduction in Naxal-affected areas and confronted the misconceptions surrounding Left-Wing Extremism, emphasizing the role of development and security in maintaining peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:47 IST
Amit Shah Hails Modi's Leadership in Reducing Naxalism and Ensuring Security
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a speech on the final day of 'Bharat Manthan-2025: Naxal Mukt Bharat,' emphasizing the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach in combating Naxalism. Shah underscored the significant reduction in the extent of the Red Corridor, which once spanned 17% of India's territory.

He highlighted the historical trajectory of Naxalism, which gained momentum in the 1970s and 80s, leading to the formation of the CPI (Maoist) in 2004. Shah detailed the Modi government's comprehensive strategy to address this through dialogue, security measures, and coordinated efforts with state governments, projecting the eradication of armed Naxalism by 2026.

Shah also emphasized the policy shift post-2014, where the Ministry of Home Affairs took charge of campaigns against Naxalism, marking a departure from previous scattered approaches. He outlined ongoing operations and infrastructure developments focused on enhancing security and empowering local populations while critiquing Leftist ideologies for hindering progress in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Storm: Turgay Ciner's Business Empire Under Siege

Legal Storm: Turgay Ciner's Business Empire Under Siege

 Turkey
2
Telangana CM Champions River Revival in Hyderabad

Telangana CM Champions River Revival in Hyderabad

 India
3
Tragedy in Bhadohi: Harassment Leads to Student's Death

Tragedy in Bhadohi: Harassment Leads to Student's Death

 India
4
India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025