Amit Shah Hails Modi's Leadership in Reducing Naxalism and Ensuring Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a speech on the final day of 'Bharat Manthan-2025: Naxal Mukt Bharat,' emphasizing the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach in combating Naxalism. Shah underscored the significant reduction in the extent of the Red Corridor, which once spanned 17% of India's territory.

He highlighted the historical trajectory of Naxalism, which gained momentum in the 1970s and 80s, leading to the formation of the CPI (Maoist) in 2004. Shah detailed the Modi government's comprehensive strategy to address this through dialogue, security measures, and coordinated efforts with state governments, projecting the eradication of armed Naxalism by 2026.

Shah also emphasized the policy shift post-2014, where the Ministry of Home Affairs took charge of campaigns against Naxalism, marking a departure from previous scattered approaches. He outlined ongoing operations and infrastructure developments focused on enhancing security and empowering local populations while critiquing Leftist ideologies for hindering progress in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)