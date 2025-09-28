Adams Withdraws: NYC Mayoral Race Heats Up

In a surprising move, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced his decision to withdraw from the re-election race. The unexpected exit paves the way for a heated contest.

The battle for the mayoral seat is expected to be mainly between Democrat Zohran Mamdani, known for his progressive policies, and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose political comeback has intrigued many observers.

Adams' withdrawal has reshaped the political landscape in New York City, raising questions about the future direction of leadership and policy-making.

