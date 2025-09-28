Left Menu

Adams Withdraws: NYC Mayoral Race Heats Up

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has withdrawn his re-election candidacy, intensifying the mayoral race. The contest is now expected to be a competition between Democrat Zohran Mamdani and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, adding new dynamics to the political field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:00 IST
Adams Withdraws: NYC Mayoral Race Heats Up

In a surprising move, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced his decision to withdraw from the re-election race. The unexpected exit paves the way for a heated contest.

The battle for the mayoral seat is expected to be mainly between Democrat Zohran Mamdani, known for his progressive policies, and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose political comeback has intrigued many observers.

Adams' withdrawal has reshaped the political landscape in New York City, raising questions about the future direction of leadership and policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Storm: Turgay Ciner's Business Empire Under Siege

Legal Storm: Turgay Ciner's Business Empire Under Siege

 Turkey
2
Telangana CM Champions River Revival in Hyderabad

Telangana CM Champions River Revival in Hyderabad

 India
3
Tragedy in Bhadohi: Harassment Leads to Student's Death

Tragedy in Bhadohi: Harassment Leads to Student's Death

 India
4
India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025