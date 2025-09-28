Celebrating MSME Seva Parv-2025: From Heritage to Prosperity

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) marked its 'MSME Seva Parv-2025: Virasat se Vikas' from September 28th to 30th in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi took the lead, with Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje inaugurating the ceremony at the Rudraksh International Cooperation & Convention Centre, according to an official press release.

Highlights of the event included a 3-day exhibition of 130 stalls featuring local artisan products, inaugurated by Minister Manjhi, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of MSME and the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Manjhi shared his gratitude towards participants, emphasizing the significance of strengthening the MSME sector for job creation and empowerment.

The ministers outlined key initiatives, such as Udyam Registration and PMEGP, advocating for technology and skills training to drive empowerment. The event was also marked by MoU exchanges between KVIC and NSIC, loan certificate distributions, and toolkits for beneficiaries, reflecting a collective movement towards community and heritage pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)