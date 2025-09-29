Left Menu

Devotion Flows as Navratri Celebrations Illuminate India

The seventh day of Navratri saw significant religious activities, with Aarti performed at Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Delhi, and prayers by PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. The festival's rituals focused on invoking divine blessings and ensuring safety during upcoming Dussehra celebrations in Uttar Pradesh.

29-09-2025
Devotion Flows as Navratri Celebrations Illuminate India
Morning aarti offered at Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Navratri's seventh day, the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Delhi witnessed a large assembly of devotees participating in the aarti ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in the spiritual fervor, offering obeisance and prayers for the nation's strength and health, emphasized in his message on X.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted prayers at the Maa Pateshwari Devi temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas of Goddess Durga, amid preparations for Dussehra. Adityanath has called for strict measures against miscreants to ensure security during the festive celebrations, highlighting vigilance for upcoming ceremonies.

Spanning nine nights, Shardiya Navratri celebrates the divine feminine energy represented by Goddess Durga, with each day devoted to one of her forms. This period is celebrated with fasting, devotional music, and traditional dances, symbolizing the themes of strength, compassion, and wisdom, integral to Hindu culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

