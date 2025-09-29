Devotion Flows as Navratri Celebrations Illuminate India

On Navratri's seventh day, the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Delhi witnessed a large assembly of devotees participating in the aarti ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in the spiritual fervor, offering obeisance and prayers for the nation's strength and health, emphasized in his message on X.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted prayers at the Maa Pateshwari Devi temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas of Goddess Durga, amid preparations for Dussehra. Adityanath has called for strict measures against miscreants to ensure security during the festive celebrations, highlighting vigilance for upcoming ceremonies.

Spanning nine nights, Shardiya Navratri celebrates the divine feminine energy represented by Goddess Durga, with each day devoted to one of her forms. This period is celebrated with fasting, devotional music, and traditional dances, symbolizing the themes of strength, compassion, and wisdom, integral to Hindu culture.

