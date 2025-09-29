Left Menu

Signs of Hope: China's Stock Surge Amid Stimulus Expectations

China and Hong Kong stocks rose as carmakers and solar firms gained following Beijing's reduced price wars. This rally aligns with the central bank's pledge to boost economic growth. August industrial profits surged by 20.4%, demonstrating initial success in the anti-involution campaign. Further market gains are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:28 IST
China's stock markets, including Hong Kong's, witnessed a notable rise on Monday, propelled by gains in the automotive and solar sectors. This uplift comes amidst signs of success from Beijing's efforts to curb aggressive price competition.

China's central bank has committed to enhancing policy support for economic growth, further driving positive sentiment. The country's bluechip CSI300 Index saw a 0.5% increase by lunchtime, complemented by a 0.1% uptick in the Shanghai Composite Index. Across the border in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index surged 1.4%.

Data published on Saturday revealed that China's industrial profits soared 20.4% in August, a significant turnaround from a 1.5% decline observed in July. Analysts highlight that the surge, although partly due to the base effect, also signals the effectiveness of the government's 'anti-involution' policies aimed at combatting production inefficiencies. The People's Bank of China has indicated further potential stimulus, raising expectations for financial measures such as interest rate cuts.

