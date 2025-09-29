India Triumphs Over Pakistan to Clinch Asia Cup 2025

In a gripping Asia Cup 2025 final, India emerged victorious over Pakistan, securing their ninth title across all formats. The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, seized the moment to take a jab at Pakistan by recalling a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting India's dominance on the field.

Amidst the celebration, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his congratulations to India's cricket team via social media. He praised their unbeaten run and all-round performance throughout the series, wishing them continued success.

The match saw India opt to bowl first, stifling Pakistan's promising start. Despite early momentum from Pakistani openers Sahidzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy curbed their progress. In a tense chase, India recovered from an early setback, thanks to Tilak Varma's resilient innings, ultimately securing a five-wicket triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)