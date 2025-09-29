Left Menu

Central Probe Demanded for Karur Stampede Tragedy as Death Toll Rises

VK Sasikala calls for a central agency inquiry into the tragic Karur stampede during a political rally, which resulted in 41 deaths. Compensation efforts are underway, with substantial monetary aid announced by Indian leaders for the bereaved families and those injured in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:34 IST
The former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, VK Sasikala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VK Sasikala, the former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, has demanded a central agency investigation into the recent Karur stampede tragedy. The deadly incident, which claimed 41 lives during a political rally by actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay, occurred on a Saturday night in Velusamypuram, Karur district of Tamil Nadu.

While speaking to the press at Chennai airport, Sasikala expressed that a central probe is essential to uncover the truth about the incident. She recounted meeting affected families and highlighted that many of those involved were simply locals returning home after work and not rally participants. The chaos ensued following a power outage, leading to a panic-driven rush when electricity was restored.

Amid increasing casualties, with 41 confirmed deaths, officials including Justice Aruna Jagadeesan have commenced investigations. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister and actor Vijay, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have all announced significant financial assistance for the victims and their families as the community seeks answers and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

